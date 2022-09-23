New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.

White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He joined DHS in 2013, serving in a variety of capacities including work in the Secretary’s Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services.

In 2017, Gov. Hutchinson appointed White to the Governor’s Transformation Advisory Board, which helped lay the groundwork for the reorganization of state government culminating in the Transformation and Efficiencies Act of 2019.

“I have the utmost confidence in Mark to lead the Department of Humans Services. His breadth of experience, working relationship with the legislature, and his close working relationship with transfer work within DHS makes him the perfect fit to lead a department that provides critical services to children, senior citizens, and provides health care needs to the most vulnerable Arkansans.” Hutchinson said.

“I am grateful to Governor Hutchinson for the opportunity to lead the Department of Human Services as we serve the people of Arkansas. The mission of DHS is to improve the quality of life for all Arkansans by protecting the vulnerable, fostering independence, and promoting better health,” White said. “Secretary Cindy Gillespie has led DHS in making great strides to pursue this mission, and I look forward to working with the Governor and the Arkansas General Assembly in continuing that good work.”

Gillespie’s last day will be Oct. 7, with White taking the position the day after.

