Springfield nonprofit says while veteran suicide numbers are getting better, there is work to be done

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, more than 6,000 veterans took their own lives due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder battles. While that’s over 300 fewer than in 2019, it means that nearly 18 veterans a day take their own lives.

“To see that it’s down to 18 is great news, but you know, that’s still a lot every day,” said Kathy Davis, founder and director of Change a Life Make a Difference. A non-profit aimed at helping veterans through PTSD and spreading awareness of veteran suicide. “And it just seems like we could do better. As a community, as a friend, as you know, family.”

Davis says she wants to see more people spreading awareness of PTSD and the potential for suicide that comes with it.

“I’m still trying to get a billboard on every corner with, you know, some marketing value, some information, get it out there.” She said, “I want to see some hotline numbers. Driving down the street, I want to hear more commercials, I want to hear about it on the radio, I want to be getting involved, you know, if you’re an area business, and you have a billboard. You’re looking for some fillers, and your digital screens, you know, put out some public information.”

If you’re a veteran experiencing hardship or know of one, reach out to the 988 hotline.

For more information, visit this link.

