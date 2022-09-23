St. Louis drone startup selected to join elite space program

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A metro startup has been selected for an elite space accelerator program.

St. Louis company WingXpand was chosen out of 600 international companies to join the “Techstars” program in Los Angeles.

The program focuses on aerospace technology, working in partnership with organizations like the U.S. Space Force and NASA.

Cofounder Michelle Madaras says the company is working with fire departments and police departments, along with other consumers, where a drone would be used in response situations.

“What is in the realm of the possible,” Madaras says. “Let’s really push those limits and design this thing and implement this thing in a way that will unlock new possibilities.”

The drone WingXpand created can fly for two and a half hours, compared to other drones that can fly for about 20 minutes. WingXpand’s drone can also carry more weight, allowing it to use cameras with better technology.

“Not only collect video but do things down to measuring, counting for crops and the health of those crops,” Madaras says.

WingXpand started in April 2022. Cofounder James Barbieri says he recognized a problem in the industry because drones were being transported in inconvenient ways.

The drone WingXpand created expands out of a backpack, with an extendable 7-foot wing.

“It really is the most powerful drone that you can fit in the smallest, easiest-to-use footprint,” Barbieri says.

Barbieri says they are carrying their St. Louis pride with them in Los Angeles and he wants other local entrepreneurs to know that St. Louis is a city full of potential.

“The dreams are possible so if you have an idea, if you’re passionate about building new things, building great things, keep at it and you’ll get there,” Barbieri says. “The main thing is persistence and tenacity.”

Madaras and Barbieri will be in Los Angeles for the program through December.

When they come back to St. Louis, they will continue working on the product and increasing manufacturing to get the drone into the hands of consumers.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Randi Joann Gross, 33
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

Latest News

Our first full weekend of fall will feature up & down temperatures. Plus, we can't rule out...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Up & down temperatures for the first weekend of fall
Two local groups, Stand Against Trafficking and the Stop Trafficking Project, are offering to...
Springfield organizations warn students human trafficking can start online in their own homes
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo. on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Up & down temperatures for the coming weekend