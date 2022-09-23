Thieves strike Rescue One animal rescue in Springfield

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield animal rescue called “Rescue One” in Springfield.

The theft on Wednesday night happened at its location off of South Glenstone. When they couldn’t get inside Rescue One, the thieves knocked down the mailbox and took everything in it. The stolen mail was found at a nearby bar called The Stepchild Lounge.

Rescue One workers say they are not surprised they were targeted because of their location.

“We do have quite a lot of people like frequently hanging out in the area people who are probably using substances of some kind,” said Emma Bonnette, Rescue One clinic. ”Our door sensor was tripped, and it actually fell off of the wall.”

Emma Bonnette works at the clinic, and she says the suspects not only tried to break in but also stole a large batch of health certificates in the mail.

”We’re trying to get a couple more cameras on this at this location to have a bigger view of the outdoor area, indoor area lobby area because of this,” said Bonnette. “Crazy stuff happens around here, but it’s not a surprise at all.”

”I don’t understand why would they target a clinic for animals.” said Lauren Rivera, Foster. “I know this is not the greatest area, but it is not terrible either.”

The owners filed a report with the post office for the damaged mailbox. They hope the thieves never come back. Rescue One plans on moving locations.

If you’d like to help the clinic to help donate, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Randi Joann Gross, 33
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

Latest News

Rescue One animal rescue hit by thieves
A metro startup has been selected for an elite space accelerator program.
St. Louis drone startup selected to join elite space program
Our first full weekend of fall will feature up & down temperatures. Plus, we can't rule out...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Up & down temperatures for the first weekend of fall
Two local groups, Stand Against Trafficking and the Stop Trafficking Project, are offering to...
Springfield organizations warn students human trafficking can start online in their own homes