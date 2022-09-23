Thieves strike Rescue One animal rescue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield animal rescue called “Rescue One” in Springfield.

The theft on Wednesday night happened at its location off of South Glenstone. When they couldn’t get inside Rescue One, the thieves knocked down the mailbox and took everything in it. The stolen mail was found at a nearby bar called The Stepchild Lounge.

Rescue One workers say they are not surprised they were targeted because of their location.

“We do have quite a lot of people like frequently hanging out in the area people who are probably using substances of some kind,” said Emma Bonnette, Rescue One clinic. ”Our door sensor was tripped, and it actually fell off of the wall.”

Emma Bonnette works at the clinic, and she says the suspects not only tried to break in but also stole a large batch of health certificates in the mail.

”We’re trying to get a couple more cameras on this at this location to have a bigger view of the outdoor area, indoor area lobby area because of this,” said Bonnette. “Crazy stuff happens around here, but it’s not a surprise at all.”

”I don’t understand why would they target a clinic for animals.” said Lauren Rivera, Foster. “I know this is not the greatest area, but it is not terrible either.”

The owners filed a report with the post office for the damaged mailbox. They hope the thieves never come back. Rescue One plans on moving locations.

