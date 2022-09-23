White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
When and where to see the best fall colors
When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Most remaining dry
Temperature rollercoaster in the near term
A retired MSU professor is trying to help a native, Missouri butterfly population from being...
Ozarks Life: Helping the Regal rebound
A retired MSU professor is trying to help a native, Missouri butterfly population from being...
Ozarks Life: Helping the Regal rebound
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year