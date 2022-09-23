On Your Side: Lottery scam text

lottery scams
lottery scams(Arizona's Family)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer.

Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands.

A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text.

It reads, ‘We are the Gilbert Arizona couple ... Tammy and Cliff Webster that won the Powerball Lottery Jackpot. We are donating $100,000 to fifty people.’ It goes on to say, you were selected.

Some of this is true. That couple did win, but you’re not getting a piece of the fortune. Sorry.

“You want to take a step back. It’s really easy to jump in and claim your money, but do your research,” said Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau.

While this text doesn’t directly tie to the latest billion dollar winners, it’s still catchy with this week’s announcement of the claimed prize.

“Scammers are on the top of it. And that’s what is so scary. They are smart and know what’s going on,” said Wetzel.

Crooks ask you to respond. They’ll say they need a photo of your drivers license or social security card. That’s ID theft.

Plus, they’ll ask you to pay thousands upfront, in processing fees.

“Another thing they may ask for are gift cards, reloadable cards, wire transfers -- any form of untraceable payment. That’s a red flag,” said Wetzel.

Remember, if it’s too good to be true, you know the rest.

Crooks like to tell you this is an urgent matter. That’s wrong. Real winners have time to claim their prizes. If you get a text like this delete it.

Report these scams to the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General and me.

Check to see if you won a lottery. Call North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries at 440-361-7962 or your local state lottery agency.

Sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri

Latest News

Springfield non-profit says while veteran suicide numbers are getting better, there is still work to be done
Warm windy weather is forecast Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Briefly Back to Record Territory
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
Missouri State Highway Patrol and a local tractor business are encouraging motorists to pay...
Harvest season bringing increased tractor traffic