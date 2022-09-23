On Your Side: Lottery scam text

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer.

Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands.

A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text.

It reads, ‘We are the Gilbert Arizona couple ... Tammy and Cliff Webster that won the Powerball Lottery Jackpot. We are donating $100,000 to fifty people.’ It goes on to say, you were selected.

Some of this is true. That couple did win, but you’re not getting a piece of the fortune. Sorry.

“You want to take a step back. It’s really easy to jump in and claim your money, but do your research,” said Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau.

While this text doesn’t directly tie to the latest billion dollar winners, it’s still catchy with this week’s announcement of the claimed prize.

“Scammers are on the top of it. And that’s what is so scary. They are smart and know what’s going on,” said Wetzel.

Crooks ask you to respond. They’ll say they need a photo of your drivers license or social security card. That’s ID theft.

Plus, they’ll ask you to pay thousands upfront, in processing fees.

“Another thing they may ask for are gift cards, reloadable cards, wire transfers -- any form of untraceable payment. That’s a red flag,” said Wetzel.

Remember, if it’s too good to be true, you know the rest.

Crooks like to tell you this is an urgent matter. That’s wrong. Real winners have time to claim their prizes. If you get a text like this delete it.

Report these scams to the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General and me.

Check to see if you won a lottery. Call North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries at 440-361-7962 or your local state lottery agency.

Sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams.

