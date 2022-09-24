2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County

Christian County Sheriff's Office
Christian County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say two people died in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County on Saturday morning. Investigators have not released the names of those killed.

The incident began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and also attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say the driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy. Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say a man appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) is investigating the incident. The SCIT includes the sheriffs of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and Lawrence County.

