700 CLUB! Cards’ Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Check out latest updates on the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols takes up his position during the second inning...
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks to his team during a time out against Missouri State during...
Pittman, No. 10 Arkansas seek 4-0 again vs No. 23 Texas A&M
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, runs with the ball as Abilene Christian defensive...
Missouri makes 1st visit to Auburn in SEC opener for both