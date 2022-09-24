NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday

This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all their sites on Saturday.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s officially autumn, and the National Park Service is providing a great way to celebrate the equinox this week and a return to cooler weather.

The park service is granting free entry to all sites that usually charge a fee on Saturday.

The day of free admission is in honor of National Public Lands Day. It was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The free pass covers all entrance fees on Saturday, from historic sites to monuments and battlefields.

Most park service sites are free all year anyway, but the big-name sites like the Arches in Utah and Rocky Mountain in Colorado usually have an entrance fee.

Saturday’s fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again.
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
The Castle at Ha Ha Tonka
Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka

Latest News

A retired MSU professor is trying to help a native, Missouri butterfly population from being...
Ozarks Life: Helping the regal fritillary butterfly rebound
Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue
Christian County Sheriff's Office
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County