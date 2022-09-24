Royals cut Mariners’ lead for last AL wild card to 3 games

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after scoring from second off a Vinnie Pasquantino...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after scoring from second off a Vinnie Pasquantino single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games.

Playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost for the sixth time in eight games. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain shortly before the game.

With the Orioles’ 6-0 win over Houston, Seattle’s lead over Baltimore for the third wild-card spot shrank to three games. Both clubs have 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Mariners managed their lone run on Cal Raleigh’s 24th homer in the second. They have scored exactly one run in five of their last seven games, all losses.

Singer (10-4), who allowed five hits and struck out eight, has won his last six decisions, and Kansas City has won each of his nine starts dating to Aug. 9.

Aided by two Seattle errors, the Royals grabbed a 2-1 lead with a pair of third-inning RBI singles by Nate Eaton and MJ Melendez.

Kansas City tacked on two more in the fifth, highlighted by Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI double. Witt leads all major league rookies with 56 extra-base hits.

Marco Gonzales (10-15) allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits over five innings. He has lost three straight decisions.

Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits and drove in two for the Royals, who have won four straight, their longest winning streak of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

Seattle recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Class AAA Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.13 ERA) takes on Royals LHP Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81).

