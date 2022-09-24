SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.

They explained the text messages have a link you can click, and it will take you to a page where you are asked to give personal information.

Deputies said they will never send text messages from their landline phones.

If you come across a message like this, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 870-368-4203.

