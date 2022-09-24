SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.

They explained the text messages have a link you can click, and it will take you to a page where you are asked to give personal information.

Deputies said they will never send text messages from their landline phones.

If you come across a message like this, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 870-368-4203.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again.
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
The Castle at Ha Ha Tonka
Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka

Latest News

A retired MSU professor is trying to help a native, Missouri butterfly population from being...
Ozarks Life: Helping the regal fritillary butterfly rebound
Christian County Sheriff's Office
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County
Highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s
Big changes on the way
Highs range from the mid to upper 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat today, fall returns tomorrow
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after scoring from second off a Vinnie Pasquantino...
Royals cut Mariners’ lead for last AL wild card to 3 games