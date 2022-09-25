Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County.

Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.

Troopers say the other driver involved did not suffer any injuries.

