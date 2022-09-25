Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County.

Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.

Troopers say the other driver involved did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.