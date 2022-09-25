FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall returns to the Ozarks Sunday & next week

Good Saturday evening to you all. While much of Missouri stayed dry through our Saturday afternoon, we had some scattered showers work across parts of northern Arkansas during the day. Once we got into the late afternoon and early evening hours, we had some isolated and potent showers and thunderstorms fire up for areas east of Springfield along and south of U.S. Highway 60. Those storms did turn severe for the risk of wind gusts near 60 mph and some quarter-size hail. We had some of those storms produce minor wind damage in parts of southern Wright & eastern Douglas county before they moved off to the east. Those storms were fired up ahead of a cold front working through the Ozarks.

Another cold front is working through the Ozarks on this Saturday evening. This very front that brought isolated thunderstorms for a few spots will bring fall-like air back in for all for Sunday. (KY3)

While the slight chance for thunderstorms will be gone by late tonight, we’ll hold on to the chance for some isolated showers across northern Arkansas during the overnight hours. Notice how FutureCast keeps a lot of the area dry during the overnight, though, with partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear.

The passing cold front will try to keep some isolated showers in the forecast for areas in northern Arkansas and near the Missouri/Arkansas state line overnight. (KY3)

Another thing the passing cold front will do is bring fall back into the Ozarks to wrap up the weekend. With morning lows dropping back into the lower 60s across the area, we’ll stay warm for Sunday afternoon. However, it will be a nice and warm afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Behind the passing cold front, temperatures will be pleasantly warm to wrap up your weekend. (KY3)

One thing to keep in mind, though, is the dry air coming in. While it will feel refreshing outside, the humidity values are expected to range between 25% and 35% for Sunday afternoon. With humidity values this low and occasional gusts close to 20 mph at times for the afternoon ahead, that could raise the risk for fires in parts of the Ozarks. Check or plan accordingly if you have plans to do any outdoor burning on your Sunday.

While Sunday will look nice and feel better with cooler temperatures, humidity values will be lower during Sunday and Monday afternoon. Be mindful since that could elevate the fire danger for parts of the Ozarks. (KY3)

The same setup applies for your Monday as we head back to work and school. With the dry air in place, lows will drop back near 50° across the area before highs bounce back into the lower to middle 70s for the afternoon. The humidity values for Monday afternoon, though, will range between 25% and 35%. That could be another day with an elevated risk for fires in parts of the Ozarks.

With drier air and sunshine for Monday, temperatures will go from lows near 50° to a mild afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. (KY3)

How about the rest of the week? The upper-level setup for the middle of the week keeps the upper-level high to our southwest. Therefore, the heat stays to our southwest. The upper-level trough over New England will keep mild temperatures in place here while the setup stays dry.

With the ridge back to our south and southwest, the upper-level trough over New England will keep mild air in place through the middle of the coming week. (KY3)

By Tuesday, the average high will be 77° around the Springfield area. After our forecast high of 77° Tuesday, another cold front will come in along the northwest flow and keep highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. There are indications of a little warming trend by next weekend. Right now, we’re expecting highs in the middle 70s on Friday before we push back near 80° next Saturday.

Thanks to dry weather and an upper-level setup, the mild air stays in place through next week. (KY3)

Speaking of late next week, let’s look at the setup. We’ll stay dry while Hurricane Ian will eventually make landfall somewhere in the southeastern United States. The moisture with Ian will keep any clouds and meaningful rain chances to our southeast.

Even with Hurricane Ian wanting to make eventual landfall in the United States late next week, its influence on us will keep us dry and relatively mild. (KY3)

Some indications do show another wave trying to come in after next weekend. Those indications, however, show that our next best shot for any rain chances may have to wait until October 3rd and 4th. If any rain chances try to head our way before then, we’ll certainly bring it to your attention.

