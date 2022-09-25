Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis.

Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.

Art Hains first came to Springfield as a 21-year-old broadcaster in 1977 and, except for a four-year period, has been “The Voice of the Bears” ever since. In 2008, Hains added the additional duties of game-day host for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. He anchors pre- and postgame coverage for the 90-station Chiefs Radio Network, which is the largest in the NFL.

