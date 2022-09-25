Pursuit ends in crash into a storage unit in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit by police in Mountain Grove ended in a crash into a storage unit.
The incident happened Saturday night. Investigators say police attempted to pull over the driver for driving a stolen van. Police believed the van was stolen out of Greene County.
Police arrested both the driver and a passenger. Investigators say a search of the van turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.