Pursuit ends in crash into a storage unit in Mountain Grove, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit by police in Mountain Grove ended in a crash into a storage unit.

The incident happened Saturday night. Investigators say police attempted to pull over the driver for driving a stolen van. Police believed the van was stolen out of Greene County.

Police arrested both the driver and a passenger. Investigators say a search of the van turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

