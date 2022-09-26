Construction begins on Grant Avenue in Springfield, limiting traffic to one-way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will close part of Grant Avenue to one-way traffic to begin utility and road construction.

Traffic will flow southbound only between Sunshine and Ildereen beginning on September 26. The closure will last for three months. Northbound traffic will follow the posted detour via Sunshine Street, Campbell Avenue, and Ildereen Street.

The project team is hopeful of completing a significant portion of this parkway section by the end of the year.

