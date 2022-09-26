Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town.

“We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County.

It started last week when a sewer pipe burst. Crews thought. First, they just needed some equipment.

”(The City Emergency Management Director) just wanted to request pumps and lines so that they could assist and containing and controlling, and mitigating what turned out to be a very large situation. At that time, we weren’t aware that there was undermining or what we assumed was a sinkhole in Osage Beach,” said Henley.

Some of the sewage did end up in the lake, but mother nature helped it from getting worse.

“There was a huge storm that night. So we were diluted with a ton of water that broke up a lot of the sewage that may have gotten into the lake,” said Henley.

Henley says they don’t know what was first.

”We’re kind of in a chicken or the egg, which came to the first situation whether it was the natural sinkhole or whether it was the pipe bursting,” said Henley.

City crews say people who live here are not affected.

”Andy’s Frozen Custard is right beside the basin road. But even they weren’t affected because they were above the issue. So it’s really not, it’s really not an issue with us collecting sewer from homes. It’s an issue with us moving sewer from that station onto the sewer treatment plant,” said Mike Welty, Assistant City Administrator.

The pipes were inspected in July, and there were no issues.

