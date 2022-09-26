ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for Springfield man reported missing

Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared around noon on Sunday from an area near South Euclid Avenue.
Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared around noon on Sunday from an area near South Euclid Avenue.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance locating an endangered missing person.

Police say Dvorschi frequents the Sequiota Park area. He only speaks Russian. He has dementia.

If you know anything about Dvorschi’s whereabouts, call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

