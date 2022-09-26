FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall temperatures locked in for this week

Good Sunday evening to you all. After dealing with some scattered showers in northern Arkansas Saturday afternoon and isolated showers and t-storms for areas south and east of Springfield Saturday evening and early this morning, we dried out and enjoyed sunny skies all across the area today. As for the rain chances some spots saw this weekend, it didn’t result in a big area of accumulating rain. With some of the heavier pockets of rain east of Springfield, some areas got to pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

The rain chances this past weekend meant varying rain amounts across parts of the Ozarks. (KY3)

After our nice and warm day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, where do we go from here? High pressure continues to build in behind our last cold front that continues to work to the southeast.

We're staying dry behind our last cold front as we get the new work and school week underway. (KY3)

What does that mean for Monday? It means clear skies for tonight and to take you through your entire Monday. As a result, temperatures will drop back near 50° for most of us. Some spots could quickly sneak into the upper 40s before sunrise, though. Through the rest of the day, temperatures won’t waste any time reaching the lower to middle 70s for highs.

With a dry air mass, sunny skies and a northerly breeze, we'll keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for highs on Monday. (KY3)

One big reason why we’ll see a bump in the temperatures after a chilly start will be the dry air in place. We’ll have quite a bit of it with future humidity values ranging between 20% and 30% for Monday afternoon.

The dry air mass will be most prevalent once again for your Monday afternoon with humidity values between 20% and 30%. (KY3)

Not only will we stay dry with mild temperatures, the wind speeds out of the north and northwest will vary between 5 and 15 mph during the afternoon. With some possible gusts near 20 mph, this could certainly keep the elevated fire danger in place for parts of the Ozarks.

A light breeze for Monday morning will pick up between 5 and 15 mph during the afternoon out of the north and northwest. (KY3)

Tuesday could have the same elevated fire risk in place. After morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, we’ll see the highs push into the middle to upper 70s across the area for Tuesday afternoon with dry air and a bit of a breeze in place.

Tuesday's temperatures will nudge a little warmer. Still, very fall like with middle to upper 70s across the area. (KY3)

Through the middle of the week, the upper-level setup will continue to keep the upper-level ridge and the heat to our southwest. With the upper-level low over New England by Wednesday keeping any rain chances away, that keeps us dry and mild around here.

The upper-level setup keeps us dry and very fall-like with mild temperatures staying put through the middle of the week. (KY3)

In fact, another cold front passing to our north and returning high pressure will bring temperatures back down below our average high of 77° for Wednesday and Thursday. Once we get into the upcoming weekend, we’ll see highs return to 77° on Friday and near 80° through the rest of the weekend.

The high temperatures will want to return above normal as we head into next weekend. (KY3)

As for how the weekend rain chances look, we don’t really have any. By Saturday, indications still show Ian staying to our east and southeast after it lands in the United States. If you see the wave in the northern Rockies by Saturday morning, that’s something we’ll watch.

While Ian won't be a concern for us in the extended forecast, we'll watch a wave to our west by the end of the coming weekend. Fingers are crossed that it can get rain chances back in by next week. (KY3)

Current indications show that wave will try to bring some rain chances back in by October 4th and 5th. Until then, we’ll stay dry with fall temperatures in control through much of the forecast period.

