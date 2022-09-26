FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday with dry weather locked in

Good Monday to you all! We started out on a downright cool note this morning. Many areas dropped back between the middle 40s and lower 50s with dry air, clear skies and a light breeze to get the day started. Not much has changed throughout the day. Behind our last cold front, high pressure is in control to keep the dry, fall-like air in place for the rest of the day.

Behind our last cold front, we're staying quiet with high pressure in control. (KY3)

Compared to yesterday’s temperatures that topped out in the middle 70s to lower 80s, a much nicer range of high temperatures will be in place with lower to middle 70s before the afternoon is through.

Nice & mild Monday afternoon lined up for us. (KY3)

With the wind speeds during the day between 10 and 20 mph and relative humidity values between 20% and 30%, there will still be an elevated fire risk for parts of the Ozarks this afternoon before the breeze dies down. Once the breeze dies down with clear skies tonight, we’ll turn cool once again with lows in the upper 40s to about 50°.

Middle and upper 40s will occur across much of Missouri. (KY3)

A one-day warm-up is expected Tuesday—at least across the western half of the region, as highs bounce back to the lower 80s. Along Highway 65 we’ll see a high near 80°, while the eastern Ozarks will remain in the middle 70s.

With high pressure returning a light southerly breeze for Tuesday, highs will briefly climb back near 80°. (KY3)

A renewed push of high pressure will arrive on Wednesday, bringing us back into the lower and middle 70s. Wednesday into Thursday will be the coolest period of the week, and lows Thursday morning could be in the middle 40s, with some low 40s in the valleys. A gradual warming trend is then expected as we head through the rest of the week, with upper 70s by Friday and lower 80s through next weekend.

Our mild stretch of weather will lead to a warm up for the coming weekend. (KY3)

Dry air will remain in place all week and we’ll see little, if any, cloud cover. Once the upper-level heights rise as our upper-level trough departs late this week, that will allow Ian to work across the southeastern parts of the United States after landfall. With any rain from Ian staying well to our east, we won’t see any rain chances through next weekend. By Sunday, though, an upper-level wave wants to work across the Northern Plains.

Several dry days are lined up for us. Indications show our next best shot for rain holding off until October 4th and 5th. (KY3)

Indications show that while next Monday looks dry, some of the possible rain chances with that future wave could sneak into the area by next Tuesday and Wednesday (October 4th & 5th). We’ll certainly need the rain chances by that time. If we see any needed rain chances try to arise before then, we’ll keep you updated.

