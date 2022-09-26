Man injured after struck by a vehicle near Missouri State University
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered injuries after a vehicle struck him at a busy intersection near Missouri State University.
Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell and Grand around 1 p.m. on Monday. Officers found the man lying on the road. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
