Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park

FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.
FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.(KLTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.

Warne was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The dirt track posted the following statement on the death of Warne:

The Midwest Extreme Park team wants to send our condolences to family and friends of Jody Warne. He was a great...

Posted by Midwest Extreme Park - Merwin, MO on Sunday, September 25, 2022

On September 25th around 12:09 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Bates County along with Bates County EMS and Bates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a accident at the Midwest Extreme Park in rural Drexel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when the 2017 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 50 year old Jody C. Warne of Ottawa, Kansas was on the Midwest Extreme Dirt Ramp #2 when he went airborne ejecting the driver and overturning.

Mr. Warne was pronounced dead at the scene of this accident and he was transported to Mullinax Funeral home by Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax.

