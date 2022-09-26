The Place: Designed for Life women’s conference returns to Springfield!

By Michael Gibson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s Designed for Life women’s conference is back for 2022! The event will take place on two back-to-back weekends on October 13-15 at the Great Southern Bank Arena and October 20-22 at James River Church. The event will also feature speakers from all over the world including Ruth Nordström of Sweden, Brandi Carrano of Spain, Bianca Olthoff of California, and Rich & DawnCheré Wilkerson of Miami, FL.

To register for the conference visit designedforlife.org or call the church office at (417) 581-5433.

