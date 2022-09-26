Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office

One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in North Springfield express concerns over squatters.
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
Two suspects died in officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County
Child suffers serious injuries after falling off parade float in Stockton, Mo.
Art Hains/Missouri State University
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell and Grand around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Man injured after struck by a vehicle near Missouri State University
LIVE: Biden White House Competition Council remarks
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision