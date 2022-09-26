Pujols named NL Player of the Week after hitting 700th home run

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols was named NL Player of the Week for the same week in which he hit career home run #700.

It marks the second time this season that Pujols has won the award. Last week, he hit .368, with 2 home runs and 5 RBI, and recorded a 1.084 OPS.

He hit career home runs 699 and 700 in Los Angeles Friday night. Becoming only the fourth player to hit 700 home runs.

