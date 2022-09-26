Queen of Clean: Natural scrub cleaner for sink, tub and grout
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a quickly made DIY natural scrub for sinks, tubs, and grout. It uses the antiseptic properties of essential oils.
What you need:
• 2 Cups - of baking soda
• 10 - 20 Drops - of lemon essential oil
• 5 - 10 Drops - of clove essential oil
• one squirt - Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap
• A few drops of water for consistency
• Air-tight storage container
• A Nylon-bristle brush
• A butter knife or similar
How to:
1. Mix the baking soda with the essential oils in the container using a butter knife. Mix well, cutting the oil into the baking soda with the butter knife
2. Sprinkle over the sink surface
3. Add a squirt of castile soap
4. Add a few drops of water
5. Scrub with a nylon-bristle brush
6. Rinse thoroughly
Why It Works: Baking soda removes grime without scratching. Combined with the antiseptic essential oils and the soap, it forms a paste that easily and completely removes dirt.
For more information: QueenOfClean.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.