Queen of Clean: Natural scrub cleaner for sink, tub and grout

Courtesy: Queen of Clean(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a quickly made DIY natural scrub for sinks, tubs, and grout. It uses the antiseptic properties of essential oils.

What you need:

• 2 Cups - of baking soda

• 10 - 20 Drops - of lemon essential oil

• 5 - 10 Drops - of clove essential oil

• one squirt - Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap

• A few drops of water for consistency

• Air-tight storage container

• A Nylon-bristle brush

• A butter knife or similar

How to:

1. Mix the baking soda with the essential oils in the container using a butter knife. Mix well, cutting the oil into the baking soda with the butter knife

2. Sprinkle over the sink surface

3. Add a squirt of castile soap

4. Add a few drops of water

5. Scrub with a nylon-bristle brush

6. Rinse thoroughly

Why It Works: Baking soda removes grime without scratching. Combined with the antiseptic essential oils and the soap, it forms a paste that easily and completely removes dirt.

For more information: QueenOfClean.com

