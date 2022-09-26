School leaders place Laquey School District on lockdown following incident

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says everyone is safe following an incident at Laquey schools.

The school placed students on lockdown Monday as authorities investigated. KY3 received multiple calls about a possible active shooter. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that did not happen.

Sheriff Bench says his deputies responded to the incident. The sheriff could not elaborate on what happened but says no shots were fired.

The sheriff says nobody was hurt in the incident.

