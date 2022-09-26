Sexual identity dropped from monkeypox screening in Missouri

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state health officials are changing requirements after local health officials told them some high-risk people could be avoiding the monkeypox vaccine.

The forms have asked people about their sexual identities and if they’ve engaged in commercial or group sex. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said they are finding people at a high risk of monkeypox are avoiding the vaccine because of those types of questions.

The survey will now ask for today’s date, your birthday, your legal name, your nickname if you use it, email, phone number, contact information, which clinic you want for vaccination, and if you have had contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox.

The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in the United States.

It’s spread through close contact with infected individuals, through skin-to-skin contact, sharing towels or other objects, during sex, and anytime people are close together.

LGBTQ+ advocates say the change will allow clinics to vaccinate more people.

