Vandals target Springfield Halloween decor; Springfield Police Department shares how to avoid being the next victim

Homes on south Scenic Avenue and Darby Street woke up Sunday morning to missing pumpkins, slashed inflatables, and knocked-over decor.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals hit a Springfield neighborhood for the second time this month, stealing and destroying Halloween decorations.

Homes on south Scenic Avenue and Darby Street woke up Sunday morning to missing pumpkins, slashed inflatables, and knocked-over decor.

“It was heartbreaking for [my wife] to see somebody be totally disrespectful of the effort she put in,” Tom Norrell, whose house had all their pumpkins stolen, says. “Granted, it’s not that expensive, probably $100 worth of stuff. But it’s kind of just the principle of the thing.”

While there is no sure way to ensure your home isn’t targeted, there are things you can do to help, according to the Springfield Police Department.

- Keep the front of your house well-lit.

- Secure valuable decorations overnight or bring them indoors

- A security camera or video doorbell adds another level of security.

Those who live in this neighborhood have done just that and have updated their security systems.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

