What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers through the KY3 First Alert Weather app shared several pictures of a strange sequence of lights in the sky Sunday.

Caption

The string of lights happened to be from the weekend launch of the Starlink satellites. Starlink launched more than 50 satellites over the weekend.

You should see another string of lights in the sky Monday night, around the 8 p.m. hour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects died in officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County
The Castle at Ha Ha Tonka
Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka
Neighbors in North Springfield express concerns over squatters.
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again.
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
With a dry air mass in place, skies will stay sunny for the next 3 days with temperatures...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall temperatures locked in for this week

Latest News

Firefighters warn of high risks for fires in the Ozarks
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Amy Tharp
PICTURES: What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Battlefield Fire Protection District
Firefighters warn of high risks for fires in the Ozarks