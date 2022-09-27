Ameren Missouri offers funds for businesses to install EV charging stations

By Michale Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri business owners have more time to apply for money to add an electric vehicle charging station to their shop.

According to Ameren Missouri, there’s still nearly $4 million available for the ‘Charge Ahead’ program, which had been set to expire at the end of year. Regulators have now extended the deadline to the end of 2024.

The program reimburses half the cost to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations business parking lots.

Since the program started in 2020, Ameren says more than 400 stations have been installed at businesses across Missouri.

To learn more about about the EV charging stations incentives, click here.

