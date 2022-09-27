BREAKING NEWS: Police respond to active shooter at Chewy plant in Belton

By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - An area off of Interstate 49 in Belton is being evacuated after a report of an active shooter at a plant and warehouse.

Belton police said they responded late Tuesday morning to a report of an active shooter at the Chewy plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road. Police have set up a staging area at the Open Door Bible Church just south of the location.

The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

