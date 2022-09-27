Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has slowed traffic near Missouri State University in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and National Avenue.

The crash involves at least four vehicles, including a trash truck. Police say the injuries involved do not appear life-threatening.

Police immediately closed the northbound lanes of National Avenue. Watch for detours through the morning.

