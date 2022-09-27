Crews work to fix a water main break in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson Utilities Department is repairing an emergency water main break on Wednesday.

The break happened on Ash Court Tuesday morning. Crews will interrupt service to all of Ash Court, which is about 16 customers, to make the necessary repairs. Repairs could last through the 5 p.m. hour.

For questions, please contact the Utilities Department at 417-243-2740 during regular business hours. After hours, please contact the City of Branson Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at 417-334-3300.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.