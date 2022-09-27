Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man and a woman died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark on Saturday.

Investigators say officers shot Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Investigators say officers opened fire after Shafer pulled out a gun.

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Shafer had run-ins with police. He has an extensive record, most recently resulting in two arrest warrants for felony stealing and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“Our whole family knew about the warrants,” said Timothy’s sister Janet Shafer. “But he’s a big part of our family, and everybody has their ups and downs, and he and a lot of them, but he was a he’s a good friend and a good brother. He’s a good father.”

Shafer’s history with the Missouri court system goes back to 2009.

Friends say Shafer and Bailey’s relationship has been on again and off again since June.

“I guess being on the outside looking in, it looked a little toxic,” said Donna’s friend Cortney Luten as she described Bailey and Shafer’s relationship. “But, I mean, love’s a powerful thing and scary. I really don’t know what went on that night. But I’ve known Tim for a long time, too. It’s really crazy. (I) just had the whole situation.”

Luten says she and Bailey became close after Courtney’s brother Dante passed away, adding that Bailey was loved by many.

“I just know that, like, whenever they got behind him, he wasn’t gonna stop,” said Shafer. “He’s not the type of person that just gives himself up. He’s going to go until they catch him.”

Two officers from Ozark PD, two from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and one from Nixa PD are now on paid leave as the investigation progresses.

