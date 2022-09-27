FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One-day warm up for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday afternoon to you all! We had quite a cool start this morning. Some would argue it was the coldest start so far this season with a couple spots waking up to upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Thanks to high pressure in control of our skies, though, the same setup with clear skies and a light breeze means we had no problem warming things up today.

With high pressure in the eastern Ozarks this afternoon, a southerly breeze will be in place for areas along and west of U.S. 65. Areas to the east will have a northerly breeze around the center of the highs. Areas with the south breeze will see highs push into the lower 80s this afternoon. For areas east of Springfield, you’ll top out in the middle to upper 70s today.

If you recall from the surface map, there’s another area of high pressure around Winnipeg. Even though the center of that high will stay to our north, it will start to bring a northeasterly and easterly wind back into play for tonight and Wednesday. This is what will bring fall highs back into play for Wednesday.

The returning fall breeze will send lows back down for your Wednesday morning. While areas around Springfield and Harrison will bottom out around 50° and 51°, the eastern Ozarks will easily head back into the 40s to start the day out. Afternoon highs with sunny skies in place will range from the upper 60s in the east to the lower 70s back around the Springfield area.

For Thursday, the quiet and mild weather will continue with the upper-level ridge keeping any warmth back to our southwest.

After morning lows drop back into the middle 40s around Springfield (maybe upper 30s for some), we’ll head back into the lower 70s for Thursday afternoon. That’s still a bit cooler than our average high of 77°. By the coming weekend, though, look at how we’ll head back into the upper 70s on Friday and near 80° by Saturday.

That warm up for the coming weekend will come as the upper-levels start to build back in from the southwest. Even with the warming trend, we’ll keep quiet through the weekend. Any rain chances will stay to our east with Hurricane Ian and to our west with another wave that will work across the northern Rockies.

While we’ll stay dry for Sunday, it wouldn’t surprise us to see some partly sunny skies return from weakening Ian on Sunday. Otherwise, that wave to our west by early next week is showing signs of slowing down. That means early next week looks dry. Hopefully, that can bring rain chances our way by the end of next week.

