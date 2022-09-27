Grant Avenue northbound lanes closed for construction

Lane closure on Grant Avenue in Springfield, Mo.
Lane closure on Grant Avenue in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A warning for drivers, Grant avenue is closed to northbound traffic as city crews begin working on roadway improvements.

There is only one lane open on Grant for southbound traffic. Grant Avenue is closed to northbound traffic between Sunshine and Iidereen Streets. This is phase 2 of a multi-phase project.

Drivers may not see road work right away as the city is waiting to receive some construction easements, but crews are still doing what they can to keep the project moving forward.

“We’re doing stormwater improvements first, then under other underground utilities before they move on to the road,” said Reese. “So that’s why the closure is there.”

For an in-depth look at the Grant Avenue Parkway project, you can CLICK HERE.

