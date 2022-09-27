Live, Life, Well: Advice from experienced dads for new fathers

A newborn – may be the single biggest adjustment men will make in their life.
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The months with the highest birth rates include June, July, August, and September in the United States. The data from the Census Bureau shows we should have several new dads out there. So, this Live, Life, Well is dedicated to you.

A newborn may be the most prominent adjustment men will make in their lives. The new family member will require care, time, and an adjustment to your sleep schedule. So, nap when you can. They always say when the baby sleeps, you should sleep. When the baby is awake, you should hold that baby as much as possible. It’s important for bonding.

“So, you can kind of read it signals,” Explained Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads. “You know, if you think about it, if you’ve ever had a puppy, you kind of or you kind of pay attention to the signals of that puppy when the puppy needs to go out or what that mean barking or whining means what’s the same thing with a baby. So, every baby has its own personality, and you need to get involved right away.”

It’s also important to get one-on-one time with your child. Dr. Baker says you should tell your wife early on, “It’s okay, you go take a nap. Or, you get your nails done or go to the store. I’ve got this.” This is good for the mom and the dad, and it’s good for the baby.

Do realize that you’ll be a little cranky when you’re sleep-deprived. So, you might need to let other things go in favor of getting enough rest and taking care of yourself for those first few months.

Dr. Baker has a number of podcasts on this topic with experienced dads. If you want to listen, click here.

Dr. Baker also suggested this story for new dads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chellney Horn
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County

Latest News

Live, Life, Well: Advice for new dads
Cooler air moves back in
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 550 new cases
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis