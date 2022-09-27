Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school

LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school.

“The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was then notified.

”We began the search of the school and made sure that everything was alright with the rest of school, see if there’s anybody else involved and things like that,” said Sheriff Bench.

The student did not make any threats toward other students or staff. Sheriff Jimmy Bench wants to remind gun owners to store them properly.

”If you have children in the home, be sure and have your guns in a safe. Lock your guns up,” said Sheriff Bench.

He commends the actions taken by both the teacher and the school resource officers.

“She is responsible for that herself, single-handedly to recognize the signs and to pull that child out for the safety of the rest of the class, as well as the school,” said Sheriff Bench.

Information on the suspect is limited because the child is a juvenile.

