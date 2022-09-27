Organizations in the Ozarks prepare to help with Hurricane Ian in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to strike the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane as early as Wednesday. And a couple of organizations in the Ozarks are ready to assist.

Volunteers with Convoy of Hope packed 5,000 bags of groceries on Monday. Volunteers plan to box up another 5,000 Tuesday.

The American Red Cross chapter in Springfield is already on the ground in Florida, anxiously awaiting the storm’s arrival.

“The Tampa area hasn’t seen an event like this and nearly 100 years,” said Stacy Lamb, Senior Director of U.S. Disaster Services with Convoy of Hope. ”With a landfall that’s currently predicted on Friday, will probably roll out on Thursday so that we’re just close enough to the storm to where we can be there quickly.”

Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Missouri, pre-packed bags of relief supplies that its disaster service team will distribute after Ian hits Florida.

”The folks around the greater Ozarks area, whenever a call goes out from Convoy to volunteer, we always get a great turnout,” said Lamb.

Convoy of hope packed up food, water, hygiene items, baby care kits, and cleaning supplies and got packed up and ready to go.

”I’m staying at a hotel in downtown Orland,o and we arrived over the weekend in preparation for the hurricane,” said Kim Mailie with the American Red Cross. “When I headed back to where I’m staying this evening, the dark clouds are moving in. The wind was picking up, so I could tell something was on the way.”

Kim Mailies is from Neosho, Missouri, and is already on the ground. She expects many more volunteers to follow him to Florida.

“There are emergency vehicles parked in Springfield, but we need them here,” said Mailies. “Volunteers from the Springfield area are probably right now beginning to gas those vehicles up.”

To help donate to Convoy of Hope hurricane Ian efforts, click here.

To help donate to American Red Cross hurricane Ian efforts, click here.

