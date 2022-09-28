Absentee voting started Tuesday in Missouri; new laws in place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Absentee voting is underway in Missouri. And it’s for voters who can’t get to the polls on November 8.

We spoke with the Greene County Clerk, who says more than 50 voted Monday. The turnout was expected for this election.

If you plan on voting early or on Election Day, there are some changes you need to know about due to new House bills. House Bill 1878′s passage means you do not need an excuse for casting an absentee ballot. Along with that law, voters in Missouri must show a valid photo id which some groups are challenging.

“I won’t be available on the 8 of November, so I voted today,” said Frank Wann, absentee voter. “I have been voting ever since I was 21 and made sure I brought my valid photo ID today.”

Frank already sees the changes from a new elections reform law.

“This year is going to be a little bit different,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk. “Right now, people who vote absentee must show why they can’t make it to the polls on November 8, but two weeks out of the election, they no longer will have to list a reason.”

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, military ID, or valid Missouri driver’s license.

Schoeller expects the no excuse voting ahead of the election to cut down on long lines on election day.

”If a voter doesn’t have an eight to five job and they are able to come vote during that time period, or for example, maybe they do have a job with irregular hours, and they come in during that two week period and be able to cast a ballot,” said Schoeller. “We think that’s going to make a better voting day experience for voters.“

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee if it is not two weeks out from the election, which include:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

The election center will open weekly from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. except for holidays.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.