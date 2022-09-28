Arkansas v. Delaware in U.S. Supreme Court next week

(Storyblocks video)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Oct. 3, a lawsuit from Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit is related to unclaimed property being claimed by the state of Delaware, which Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said was then used to balance the state’s budget, said content partner KARK.

Rutledge announced the lawsuit several years ago, saying that about $250 million from unclaimed money orders were used to balance Delaware’s budget.

The money orders were said to be sent through the company Moneygram from at least 30 different states. Rutledge said these orders were never cashed, which can happen when an intended recipient dies or moves.

Delaware claimed this money, some of which she says came from Arkansas.

“Delaware, it appears, was using this money to balance its own budget,” Rutledge said. “[It was] using Arkansans’ money to balance the budget.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
Courtesy: Chellney Horn
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street...
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

Latest News

Sample Ballot: Dallas County, November 2022
Sample Ballot: Dallas County, November 2022
Sample Ballot: Dade County, November 2022
Sample Ballot: Dade County, November 2022
If you want to get a peek into the future of Commercial street, then you can attend a public...
City of Springfield hosts Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing meeting
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s death as suspicious
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning