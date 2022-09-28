CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Missouri sex offender and fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Troy Michael Henderson, 43 Convicted Sex Offender (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Springfield police want you to be on the lookout for a sex offender. Troy Michael Henderson is wanted on several charges in Greene County, including being within 500 feet of a park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s database, Henderson must register as a sex offender for life.

The 43-year-old is also charged in Greene County with burglary, five counts of stealing, and drug possession. Henderson has a big scar on his forehead above his left eye. Police say he also has a skull tattoo with the word, ‘Misfits,’ on his upper right arm. Springfield police describe Henderson as approximately 5′09″ tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say he’s known to have violent tendencies. If you’ve seen this fugitive or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

