Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a Springfield church on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say firefighters themselves saw the fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire damaged a part of the roof, attic, and kitchen. Smoke also spread through the church.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

