GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon.

Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun.

ATTIRE:

Guests should plan to wear comfortable, close-toed shoes. Attendees will need to walk from parking lots to the Fan Zone and the arena. The terrain is organic to blend in with the landscape, and guests will be walking over dirt, mulch, and grass. This is an open-air venue and will allow all attendees to enjoy nature. Please check all local weather updates before heading to the venue.

ENTRY/EXIT OF EVENT:

Expect a sold-out event and provide enough time for both the arrival before the concert and departure once the show ends.

TAILGATING:

Tailgating is allowed. Parking lots open at noon. Bass Pro encourages fans to arrive early and tailgate without grills or open flames. There will be a fan zone with fun activities to partake in.

PARKING:

Parking must be pre-purchased in advance online at ticketmaster.com as no parking is available for sale on-site the day of the event. Parking is still available at the OFFSITE FRUIT FARM PARKING LOT. Click on this link to purchase your parking. Guests will be shuttled to lot 2 from the Fruit Farm Lot and will walk the remainder of the way to the venue.

TRANSACTIONS:

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will not accept cash. Please bring a debit card or credit card to make transactions inside the venue.

ITEMS ALLOWED

INSIDE THE VENUE:

- Clear Bag/Totes - no larger than 12 x 6 x 12

- Small Clutch Purse - no bigger than the palm of your hand 4.5 x 6.5

- Fanny Packs

- Blankets

- Cameras – non-professional still cameras only, no detachable lens

- Sunscreen

- Personal Misting Fans - must be empty upon arrival

- Raincoats/Ponchos

- Binoculars – no cases allowed

ITEMS NOT

PERMITTED:

- Any type of seating, including lawn chairs or stadium seats

- Weapons of Any Kind (Including but not limited to):

- Outside Food & Beverages

- Large Bags or Backpacks

- Coolers of any kind

- Illegal drugs/substances

- Laser pointers, Glow Sticks, Confetti. Glitter or Fireworks / Sparklers

- Animals (with the exception of service animals)

- Strollers, carts, or wagons

- Professional cameras with detachable lenses

- Selfie sticks. Go Pros, Tablets, iPads & Drones

- Banners or signs

ADA PARKING & TICKETING:

ADA Parking is available in Lot 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must have either a GA or Fruit Farm Lot parking pass they have purchased online, as well as display a valid ADA placard or license plate to access available ADA parking.

WHEELCHAIR-ACCESSIBLE GUESTS:

Please visit the ADA Check-In near the box office upon arrival to exchange your tickets for ADA. Please note that wheelchair-accessible guests plus ONE companion will be allowed in the ADA seating area. The rest of your party will need to enjoy the show from the location where your tickets were purchased.

MOBILITY/IMPAIRMENT:

Guests with mobility issues who do not require a wheelchair are encouraged to visit the Box Office to see if alternative seating is available. Please note ADA seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

SHOW SCHEDULE

FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

Noon – Parking opens, tailgating allowed (no open fires or grills)

1 p.m. – Fan Zone experience opens

5 p.m. – Gates to Thunder Ridge Nature Arena open

5:15 p.m. – Pre-show entertainment begins

6:30 p.m. – Airshow and a special tribute to our nation

7 p.m . – Concert begins

10:45 p.m. – Concert ends; Fireworks begin

