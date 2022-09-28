Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s death as suspicious

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon woman as suspicious.

On September 26, a resident found the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on an embankment on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Arnold died of blunt trauma to the body.

“The body was in a state of advanced decomposition, indicating the body had been at the location for several days,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “The family has been notified, and the investigators are following several leads.“

Sheriff Millsap says Arnold was released from prison on September 9. Investigators believe that is when she likely died.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
Courtesy: Chellney Horn
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street...
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

Latest News

If you want to get a peek into the future of Commercial street, then you can attend a public...
City of Springfield hosts Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing meeting
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday