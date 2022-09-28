Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s death as suspicious

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon woman as suspicious.

On September 26, a resident found the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on an embankment on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Arnold died of blunt trauma to the body.

“The body was in a state of advanced decomposition, indicating the body had been at the location for several days,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “The family has been notified, and the investigators are following several leads.“

Sheriff Millsap says Arnold was released from prison on September 9. Investigators believe that is when she likely died.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311

