Leigh’s Lost and Found: $2000 reward for the safe return of his miniature Schnauzer

Big reward to bring Maya back home
By Leigh Moody
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a massive reward is being offered to get a little dog back home.

She’s been gone for more than two months now, and her owners are desperate for any information.

“We don’t know what happened, if she’s still alive.”

Tough questions about Lina Lourance’s dog Maya have lingered since July 9th.

“Someone in the neighborhood was setting off, they were doing fireworks.”

Maya got spooked and took off from their Strafford home off O Hwy.

“So when we turned around and started looking for her, she was gone,” Lina tells us.

“We did all the facebook and posters and all the websites and we know sometimes people aren’t on Facebook, like older couples. They don’t go to the websites, so we’re hoping someone picked her up on the road.”

Maya did have a purple jacket on at the time with an attached collar with Lina’s number.

Lina says, “she had on a velcro jacket so if she lost the jacket, they didn’t have a phone number to call us.”

That’s why Lina is pinning all her hopes on fliers, social media posts and a huge $2000 reward to bring Maya back.

She says, “we will pay any money. At this point, we just want our dog back. We have a reward, we won’t ask any questions. We just want to find her. It’s just hard not to know what happened with her.”

If you know anything about where Maya is or you see her, you can contact Lina at 417-830-2923. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lo

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

st and Found Facebook page.

