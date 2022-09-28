Make-A-Wish child uses wish to develop music therapy program at Springfield’s Mercy children’s hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Make-a-Wish child from Ozark, Mo., used her wish to help other kids in need.

Samantha Cox teamed up with Mercy’s children’s hospital in Springfield to create a new music therapy program. While Samantha received treatment at Mercy, she wrote and performed music for her medical team.

She says music was an integral part of her recovery, giving her a sense of calm through her ordeal. And she wanted to share that feeling with others who are also struggling.

”I wanted to give others a port in the storm to where they can have that moment of peace,” said Cox. “Even if just for a moment, they can have that peace and comfort that music can bring and the feeling of connection that you are not alone. That was my goal of this wish.”

The new program will happen once a week in Mercy’s treatment area. It will offer a chance to talk and learn about music while playing and listening to it. The specifics will depend on the need of the patients that day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.