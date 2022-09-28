Nixa City Council fills 2 new vacancies

The Nixa City Council voters unanimously for Matt Ogden and Seth Balogh.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council approved two new councilmen, filling two vacancies.

The council voters unanimously for Matt Ogden and Seth Balogh. Ogden will represent District 1, replacing Amy Hoogstrate. Balough will represent District 3, replacing Justin Orf.

The two will serve on the council until the April 2023 municipal elections.

