Numerous improvements completed at Cantwell Park in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Parkgoers in the Branson community will see some changes at one of its popular parks.

Visitors to Cantwell Park, located at North Sunshine and Mockingbird Lane, may notice numerous repairs. The repairs include the installation of a new retaining wall, basketball goals, fencing, and LED lighting for park guests who enjoy playing at night.

Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy shook says the basketball courts have been completely resurfaced. The city added a picnic table area for guests. The city allocated $80,000 for the projects. Shook says the parks department faced many challenges related to rising project materials costs due to inflation. The parks department took on a lot of internal work to stay within budget. The project cost $53,000, which was under budget by $27,000.

“We’re definitely excited about improving the parks,” said Shook. “I think we saw this during the pandemic. People really love being outside. They really love using the parks. This is a great opportunity for us to pivot to those parks and make those upgrades that are needed.”

Shook says next year, the parks department plans to tackle more improvements at other neighborhood parks in the community.

